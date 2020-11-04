Pak vs Zim: Commentator Alan Wilkins leaves Pakistan after mother's death

Famed commentator Alan Wilkins. Photo: Twitter

Welsh cricket commentator Alan Wilkins, who was part of the commentary panel in the ongoing home series against Zimbabwe, on Tuesday announced that he was leaving Pakistan after his mother passed away.

In a post on Twitter, Wilkins said that he was "so sorry" to be leaving in the midst of the series but thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) "for the invitation" along with his colleagues.

Following the news, his co-workers and fans extended support and condolences.

It is pertinent to mention that the former English county cricketer was also part of the commentary panel of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

