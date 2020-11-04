Bowling legend Wasim Akram. Photo: AFP

Pace legend Wasim Akram is of the opinion that Pakistani and Indian cricketers should be part of each other's leagues, Asian News International reported.



Akram, who was appointed as bowling coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2010, believes that sports and politics should not mix and in turn would like to see players from either side of the border participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I have always believed that sports shouldn’t be a victim of politics but that is a government subject of both countries and it won’t be apt for me to say anything," he said.

"But as you said in the question itself, yes IPL is one of the most competitive domestic leagues in the cricketing world and I wish Pakistan youngsters get to be a part of it and I also wish to see Indian players playing in PSL."



READ: Pakistan cricketers losing excellent chance to play in IPL: Shahid Afridi

The former cricketer also spoke over the much heated debate of limited-overs skipper Babar Azam emulating India captain Virat Kohli's greatness in the sport.

While he said that Azam was a talented cricketer, he believes that the 26-year-old needs to be more consistent, like his Indian counterpart.

“I wouldn’t like to make any comparison but having said that, I would like to add that Babar Azam is an exceptional talent, he has shown his excellence in all formats, but in patches. I would be very happy if he can see the comparison positively and becomes consistent in his performance like Kohli,” he said.

READ: Compare Babar Azam, Virat Kohli in 5 years, not right now: Younis Khan

Wasim Akram wishes to see Pakistanis in IPL, Indians in PSL