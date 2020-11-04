Babar Azam in action for the Karachi Kings. Photo: PCB

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 set to resume on November 14, an updated squad for the Karachi Kings has been announced.

The Kings won five out of their 10 matches in the round robin stage and finished second on the points table behind only Multan Sultans.



They will be hoping to win their first-ever PSL title when the league resumes this month.

Here is the updated squad for Karachi Kings:



Aamir Yamin, Alex Hales (England), Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport (South Africa), Chadwick Walton (West Indies), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mitchel McClenaghan (New Zealand), Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Usama Mir and Waqas Maqsood



PSL 2020: Karachi Kings Team Squad for PSL 5