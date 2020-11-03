Wahab Riaz pays tribute to old foe Shane Watson upon retirement

Wahab Riaz (L) and Shane Watson (R). Photo: Twitter

Pakistan bowler Wahab Riaz on Tuesday extended his well wishes to old, Australian foe Shane Watson who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Shane, on the same day, revealed to the Chennai Super Kings, after playing their last Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match, that he will be hanging up his boots for good.

Furthermore, in a post on twitter all-rounding great expressed gratitude over his illustrious career.

While the cricket fraternity has been extending their congratulations to the Watson, Wahab, in particular, decided to honour the Aussie in heartfelt post on Twitter.

The caption was accompanied by a photo depicting their famous rivalry in the quarter final of the 2015 World Cup where Wahab terrorised his opponent with a fiery spell, each time running up to Watson saying "come on!".





