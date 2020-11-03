Pak vs Zim: Watch Mohammad Hasnain wreck Zimbabwe top-order

Mohammad Hasnain

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain was on fire against Zimbabwe in the 3rd ODI on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old picked up three wickets in his opening spell with the new ball, which he shared with Shaheen Afridi.

In a feat extremely rare these days, Hasnain outshone Afridi and wrecked the Zimbabwe top-order while his more illustrious new-ball partner just watched on. He then returned to claim two more.

Below are all five of his wickets.

First, Zimbabwe captain Chimu Chibhabha

Then followed Craig Ervine

And lastly, Brian Chari

The fourth:





