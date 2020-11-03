Football great Maradona hospitalised after showing signs of depression

Football great Diego Maradona. Photo: Reuters

Football great Diego Maradona on Monday was hospitalised after he was showing signs of depression, Associated Press reported.

A member of Maradona's staff said that the football coach's condition was "not serious".

“He has been very sad for a week, didn't want to eat," the staffer said.

The staffer also said that Maradona's personal doctor Leopoldo Luque took him to a hospital for health checks.



"He is not well psychologically and that has an impact on his physical wellbeing. He's not as well as I would like and as well as I know he can be. He needs help, this is the time to help him.

"Diego is a person who is sometimes excellent and sometimes not so much. He could be 10 thousand times better. And bringing him here helps him. It's very difficult being Maradona."

“He did not have energy. My idea is to have him hydrated for three days, see the evolution and adjust the medication. There is no emergency at all," the doctor said.

