Pak vs Zim: Live score updates for 3rd ODI in Rawalpindi, November 3

Having won the toss and opted to bat first, Zimbabwe have begun their innings against Pakistan in 3rd ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Live score updates and commentary appear in this thread (page does not refresh automatically). The match can be seen live here.

207-5 after 43 overs:

202-5 after 42 overs: 200 up for Zimbabwe. A target of 260 plus can be set for Pakistan if they bat out all their overs.

Sean Williams 80 (110) Sikandar Raza 11 (13)

195-5 after 41 overs:

189-5 after 40 overs: Hasnain completes his quote of overs with figures of 5-26. What a performance by the 20-year-old.

184-5 after 39 overs:

181-5 after 38 overs: It's a fiver for Mohammad Hasnain as he catches Madhevere (33) on his own bowling.

179-4 after 37 overs:

171-4 after 36 overs:

164-4 after 35 overs:

151-4 after 34 overs: Sean Williams 57 (90) Wesley Madhevere 17 (16)

148-4 after 33 overs:

140-4 after 32 overs: Sean Williams completes his half-century.

135-4 after 31 overs:

123-4 after 30 overs: Wesley Madhevere 9 (10) Sean Williams 37 (72)

117-4 after 29 overs:

114-4 after 28 overs: Wesley Madhevere 3 (4) Sean Williams 35 (66)

109-4 after 27 overs:

108-4 after 26 overs: Hasnain picks up his and Pakistan's fourth wicket as Taylor, the half-centurion, deposits and easy catch into the hands of Khushdil Shah.

106-3 after 25 overs:

102-3 after 24 overs: Taylor completes the 39th half-century of his ODI career.

92-3 after 23 overs: Brendan Taylor 49 (61) Sean Williams 28 (47)

89-3 after 22 overs:

87-3 after 21 overs:

85-3 after 20 overs: From 22-3 to this point is not bad at all.

Sean Williams 25 (38) Brendan Taylor 46 (52)

83-3 after 19 overs: Iftikhar is getting reverse-swept at will here. This time Williams does it and finds the fence.

77-3 after 18 overs:

75-3 after 17 overs: Iftikhar Ahmed insists that he is not just a part-time spinner but gets reverse-swept for a four on his first ball of the day. Gets the same treatment again later in the over.

66-3 after 16 overs: Afridi dropping Williams off of Wahab Riaz's bowling at third man was the most notable play of the over.

62-3 after 15 overs:

49-3 after 14 overs:

43-3 after 13 overs: Zimbabwe have their best and most experienced batting pair at the crease in Taylor and Williams. The duo are fighting back.

Sean Williams 11 (17) Brendan Taylor 19 (31)

34-3 after 12 overs.

31-3 after 11 overs. A rare six off the top edge in this one bowled by Muhammad Musa Khan.

23-3 after 10 overs. Hasnain bowls a maiden. He has three wickets and given away just six runs.

Brendan Taylor 11 (22) Sean Williams 0 (8)

23-3 after 9 overs.

Random fact: This is the first time ever that Pakistan are playing three 20-year-old pacers in a single ODI match (h/t to commentator Alan Wilkins). Afridi, Hasnain and Musa form the trio.

22-3 after 8 overs. Brian Chari gets a perfect yorker that breaches his already frail defence. He contributes just 9 runs - almost five less than his career average. Bowling coach Waqar Younis will be proud of that one. Hasnain now has three.

21-2 after 7 overs. Brendan Taylor 9 (13) Brian Chari 9 (17)

15-2 after 6 overs. Another excellent over by Hasnain.

10-2 after 5 overs. The wobbling guests could have been three down, had Brendan Taylor not put some bat on a dead straight Afridi ball that was heading for the stumps. It draws a huge appeal but the umpire remains unmoved and review is not taken.

4-2 after 4 overs. Another needless interference with a ball going wide and another setback. This time Craig Ervine brushes a ball on his pads back to keeper Mohammad Rizwan. Hasnain has two wickets already.

4-1 after 3 overs.

1-1 after 2 overs. Chibhabha gone already. Messes with an outside off ball, caght in two mind, edges it and gets caught in the second slips off by Iftikhar Ahmed. You don't expect a Pakistani fielder to catch those but then it wasn't travelling at the speed of light. Mohammad Hasnain gets the wicket.

0-0 after 1 over. Chari cops several on the pad in 1st over. Looks extremely uncomfortable against the menacing Shaheen Afridi.

0-0 after 0 overs. Brian Chari and Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha are at the crease. Just so you know, Chari averages 13.61 in ODIs. It explains why the Africans are down 2-0 in this series and ranked 14th in the format. For more context, no one in the Pakistani line-up averages lower than that with the bat. Not even specialist bowlers.

11:31pm Pakistan make four changes: Fakhar Zaman replaces Abid Ali, Khushdil Shah comes in for Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz comes back in place of 'unwell' Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Hasnain gets the first game of the series at Haris Rauf's expense.



11:30pm Zimbabwe win the toss, opt to bat first. Babar Azam admits he'd have also wanted to bat first on the surface.



11:24pm We're minutes away from the scheduled 11:30am match toss.



Team News: Faheem Ashraf has food poisoning and will not be in contention for a playing role today. He's been replaced by Haris Rauf in the 15-man squad.

Pak vs Zim: Live score updates for 3rd ODI in Rawalpindi, November 3