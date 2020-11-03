CSA security delegation arrive in Islamabad, undergo Covid-19 tests

Cricket South Africa's four-member security delegation on Monday arrived in Islamabad and underwent Covid-19 testing, Daily Jang reported.

Following the return of negative tests, the delegation will be able to resume their activities.

The delegation is led by Cricket South Africa Cricket Operations Manager Mookesh Gajjar who is accompanied by Mohamed Zunaid Wadee (security manager), Stephen Craig (SACA representative) and Rory Steyn (CSA security consultant).



The security delegation will assess the arrangements for the Proteas' tour to Pakistan scheduled early next year.



The group will also watch the third ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Pindi Stadium on Tuesday.

