Haris Rauf. Photo: ICC Twitter

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf will reportedly not be available to play today's third and final ODI against Zimbabwe at Pindi Stadium.

According to a tweet by Geo News reporter Arfa Feroz Zake, Ashraf, who is suffering from food poisoning, has been replaced by Haris Rauf in the 15-man squad.

This would mean that the new squad comprises of the following:

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, and Musa Khan

Pak vs Zim: 'Unwell' Faheem Ashraf replaced by Haris Rauf in 3rd ODI squad