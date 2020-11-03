Pindi Stadium curator Mohammad Ashraf celebrates 25th ODI pitch

Pindi Stadium. Photo: File

Head curator of Pindi Stadium Mohammad Ashraf on Sunday celebrated his silver jubilee of preparing pitches for ODI matches.



The venue has been hosting international matches for 28 years and Ashraf has been looking after pitch preparation throughout this time.

Ashraf has prepared pitches for all the 25 ODIs that the Pindi Stadium has hosted so far. Tuesday’s third and final ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be his 26th.

“I have the honour of preparing pitches for all the 25 ODIs at the Pindi Stadium,” Ashraf said while talking to The News.

“From the first match at the venue between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 1992 till now I have prepared all the pitches.

“For about seven to eight years I was not part of the ground staff but there was no international cricket at the venue either,” he added.

With regards to an incident where Sri Lankan coaching staff praised the pitch in 1992, Ashraf said: “Besides pitch preparation we were asked to lay artificial grass on the field to ensure that fielders did not get hurt. We collected artificial grass from the entire Pothohar region.

“The match was organised just before the World Cup so the orders from the top were to make sure it went ahead as scheduled," he said.

“I have a special liking for Pindi where I have spent most of my time as a professional curator. The stadium also hosted a number of 1996 World Cup matches. I am glad captains have always given full marks to the ODI and Test pitches that I have prepared,” he said.



He also shared an instance where former Zimbabwe captain Alistair Campbell praised him for his efforts.

“I will never forget former Zimbabwe captain Alistair Campbell’s words in 1998. Though Zimbabwe lost the decisive ODI by a huge margin of 111 runs, he praised me and patted me on the back for preparing what he called a wonderful strip."

