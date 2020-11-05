Sarfaraz Nawaz levels grave allegations at PM Imran Khan

Sarfaraz Nawaz (L) and Imran Khan (R).

Legendary fast bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz has made an explosive claim that his former teammate and incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan used to smoke pot, sniff cocaine and consume alcohol during his playing days.

In an interview on Hot Seat with Rashid, Nawaz said that the premier was a regular user of alcohol and drugs.

"He used to drink in front of me," claimed Nawaz - a namesake of PM Imran's most bitter political rival.

Nawaz, in the interview, claimed that following a lackluster performance against England in 1987, PM Imran had come to his residence in Islamabad and lit up a joint.

"He (Imran Khan) did smoke cannabis ... he used to do it in London and even at my home. In 1987, when Pakistan faced England in a cricket match and he did not bowl well, he had come to my house along with Mohsin Khan, Abdul Qadir, Salim Malik for a meal. He consumed charas there. He also snorts something and consumes cocaine as well," Nawaz claimed in a startling allegation.

Sarfaraz Nawaz, who pioneered the art of reverse swing and features at number 6 in Geo Super's list of greatest Pakistani fast bowlers, held firm on his claims and challenged the prime minister to face him and deny.

"Bring him in front of me and let's see if he denies it. I am not the lone eyewitness. There are many in London. He can file a case against me too," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sarfaraz Nawaz, too, was the leading Pakistani pacer before his body of work was dwarfed by PM Imran, who even led the country to their first and only 50-over World Cup win in 1992.

Furthermore, Nawaz had entered politics in 1986 - almost a decade before PM Imran did in the 1990s. However, where provincial MPA-ship was the zenith of Nawaz's political career, his teammate-turned-adversary has gone on to claim the highest office in the country.

It is also pertinent to mention here that in 2011 Sarfaraz Nawaz had joined the MQM - arguably the staunchest of PM Imran's critics back then.

Sarfaraz Nawaz levels grave allegations at PM Imran Khan