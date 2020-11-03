Zaka Ahmed. Photo: Deaf Super League Pakistan FB

Captain of Pakistan deaf cricket team Zaka Ahmed has tested positive for Covid-19.

Head coach Omar Fayyaz has said that Ahmed is observing self-isolation and is feeling much better than before.

It is pertinent to mention that former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz became the first known casualty from within Pakistan's sporting circles to die from the novel coronavirus.

He passed away six days after being diagnosed with the virus.



READ: Faf du Plessis, Alex Hales among 21 int'l stars coming back to Pakistan for PSL 2020

Pakistan deaf cricket team captain Zaka Ahmed tests positive for Covid-19