Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev believes that it is "impossible" for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni to perform well in future Indian Premier League seasons without having any practice matches prior, since the 39-year-old retired from international cricket in August, ABP News reported.

For the first time in 11 appearances the Kings ended their IPL 2020 campaign without qualifying for the playoffs. The skipper, who last played internationally in last year’s ICC Cricket World Cup, scored only 200 runs across 14 games with a strike rate of 116.



Kapil believes that Dhoni, considering his age, should be playing domestic cricket in order to keep himself fit.

"If Dhoni decides on playing only IPL every year, then it’s impossible for him to perform. It’s not a good thing to talk about age but at his age, the more he plays, the more his body will be tuned," Kapil said.

"If you don’t play any cricket for ten months, a year and suddenly play IPL, you can see what happened. You can always have a season up or down if you have played so much cricket. It has happened to someone like Chris Gayle also."

“He should go back to first-class cricket (domestic List A and T20) and play there.”

Kapil stated that Dhoni wold find it troublesome in maintaining his form.

“If someone has achieved so much, the dip in form does affect and it becomes a challenge. Let’s see how he comes out of it,” Kapil said.

Impossible for MS Dhoni to perform in every IPL: Kapil Dev