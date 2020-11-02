Bilawal Bhatti

Pakistan cricket experienced a moment of scare on Monday when Southern Punjab cricketer Bilawal Bhatti was hit by a ball on his head in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match and had to be hospitalised, although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has since announced that he is out of danger and discharged.



According to a PCB press release, "Bhatti was hit on the side of his head off a Khurram Shahzad short-pitched delivery" in Souther Punjab's match against Balochistan.

The Board said that standard concussion-related protocols were followed and Bilawal was inspected by a medical team as he left the ground.

He was cleared to resume his innings only "after responding correctly to the standard questions asked in concussion-related injuries", the PCB press release added.

"During the innings break, Bilawal was again inspected by the Team Medical Representative, who decided to take the fast bowler to a hospital for precautionary tests."

Bhatti, as per the PCB, underwent a computerised tomography (CT) scan at the hospital, and while he was given an "all clear", he was still "advised complete rest for the next few days".

Contrary to the PCB's version, a Samaa TV reporter painted a far starker and grim situation, detailing in a beeper that Bhatti fainted and vomited, also defining the injured cricketer to be in a "critical condition".

The exact sequence when Bhatti copped the ball on his helmet can be seen by clicking the video link below:





Bilawal Bhatti gets hit on head during Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match