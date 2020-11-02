Pak vs Zim: Abdullah Shafique named in squad for 3rd ODI

Abdullah Shafique gets ready to play a delivery during Central Punjab's match against Southern Punjab on Wednesday. Photo: PCB Twitter account/Files

T20 starlet Abdullah Shafique made the squad that will play the third ODI against Zimbabwe tomorrow, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday.



According to the PCB, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, and Musa Khan have made the squad.

It it clear by now that Pakistan are taking this series very seriously as their World Cup qualification campaign hinges on it.

They might hand a few debuts but will still not take their foot off the pedal to secure a 3-0 perfect result.

A day earlier, Pakistan chased down a measly 207-run target set by Zimbabwe in the second ODI in Rawalpindi with six wickets and almost 15 overs to spare.

Two men were responsible for their win, which saw them take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

