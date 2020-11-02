PSL 2020 squads: Remaining 4 teams name rosters for November play-offs

PSL 2020 squads have been unveiled.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the revised list of squads for the upcoming restart of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

The league is set to resume on November 14 - almost eight months after it was cut short before the play-offs due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

2019 champions Quetta Gladiators and two-time champs Islamabad United were already eliminated. The remaining four teams that are to compete in the play-offs will have the following players on their rosters:

Karachi Kings

Aamir Yamin, Alex Hales (England), Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport (South Africa), Chadwick Walton (West Indies), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mitchel McClenaghan (New Zealand), Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Umaid Asif, Umer Khan,Usama Mir and Waqas Maqsood

Lahore Qalandars

Abid Ali, Agha Salman, Ben Dunk (Australia), Dane Vilas (South Africa), David Wiese (South Africa), Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Farzan Raja, Haris Rauf, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel (England), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) and Usman Shinwari

READ: Faf du Plessis, Alex Hales among 21 int'l stars coming back to Pakistan for PSL 2020

Multan Sultans

Adam Lyth (England), Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Imran Tahir (South Africa), James Vince (England), Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mahmudullah (Bangladesh), Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara (England), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Rohail Nazir, Shaan Masood, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Zeeshan Ashraf

Peshawar Zalmi

Aamir Ali, Adil Amin, Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Daren Sammy (West Indies), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Haider Ali Khan, Hardus Viljoen (South Africa), Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Khurram Shehzad, Liam Livingstone (England), Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah

READ: PSL 2020 restart - schedule, timing, everything we know so far

PSL 2020 squads: Remaining 4 teams name rosters for November play-offs