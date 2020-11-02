IPL 2020: Faf du Plessis compares CSK teammate to 'a young Virat Kohli'

Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photo: Twitter

South Africa’s Faf du Plessis compared Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad to "a young Virat Kohli" after the 23-year-old’s 62-run knock helped CSK beat Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets.

The batsman's innings consisted of six fours and a six as the side chased the 154-run target in 18.5 overs.

“[Gaikwad] Looks like a young Kohli doesn’t he?” du Plessis said after the match.

“What stands out for me is that he stands up to pressure. That’s the quality you look for in young players to see if they get to the next level."

Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni too praised the youngster for his performance despite the hurdles he faced.

“Whenever we have seen Rutu bat, he’s somebody who has done well in net sessions but we were not able to see him in games. Then he got Covid, and even after 20 days he was not fit. He didn’t get time for us to gauge with him which was one of the main reasons we kept going with Faf and Watson."

