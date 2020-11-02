IPL 2020: Ben Stokes stuns commentators with scoop shot off Pat Cummins

Ben Stokes in action. Photo: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals’ Ben Stokes on Sunday left commentators dazzled as he played an impressive scoop shot that landed for a six during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Royals had a massive 192-run target and with Stokes opening the chase, the England cricketer did not wait to comfortable.

In the fourth ball, delivered by Pat Cummins, the 29-year-old scooped the delivery, sending it for a six.

Even the commentators were left bewildered as they discussed "what to call that shot?"



Here's the clip:





