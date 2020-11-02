Pak vs Zim: Waqar Younis lauds Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali

Iftikhar Ahmed (L), Shaheen Afridi (C) and Haider Ali (R).

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis on Sunday said that cricketers Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed and Haider Ali have been performing impressively in the ODI series against Zimbabwe.

In the post match press conference, after Pakistan handed the guests a six-wicket defeat, Younis praised the trio saying that their performances in their respective departments have been commendable.

Afridi, in the first ODI, picked up five wickets while Iftikhar impressed in the second with a five-fer of his own.

Meanwhile, Haider, who made his ODI debut on Sunday, seemed confident with the bat as he hit one boundary and two sixes, however, he departed for 29 after falling prey to an umpiring error.

"Iftikhar has done well with the ball and can also bat. Pakistan cricket needs two or three more all rounders," he said.



"Afridi has control over the ball but we cannot make him play in all formats as the team management wants to utilise his skill where it's best needed."

"Along with young fast bowlers, we are also seeing more batting talent. We need more batsmen like Haider Ali," he said.

