Pak vs Zim: Iftikhar Ahmed says he's more than just a 'part-time spinner'

Iftikhar Ahmed was the star of the show in second ODI against Zimbabwe.

All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed has refused to be defined as just a "part-time" spinner, insisting that his track record of success with the ball is sizable enough to be regarded as a spin specialist.

Iftikhar, used on and off as a bowler in the national team, made his presence felt with a man-of-the-match performance on Sunday in the second ODI win over Zimbabwe.

He was used only because the team's main spinner Imad Wasim was leaking runs. Brought in as an alternative, Iftikhar proved as brilliant as Wasim was horrible on the day, turning the match on its head with his maiden ODI five-for.

Later, in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, he made a case for himself to be seen as something more than just a part-timer.

"Of course, I am a batting all-rounder but you cannot call me a part-time [spinner] because I had taken many wickets in domestic cricket," he argued.

"If you look at my profile, you'd find that I have had a lot of success [with the ball] in domestic, T20, one-day and four-day. This is why the captain and other teammates trust me so much."

Iftikhar also explained the strategy that got him a bag full of wickets, saying he was trying to keep it simple.

"I was merely trying to bowl dot balls with variation because in T20 and ODI the more dot balls you bowl, the greater the pressure you exert on the batsman," he said.

