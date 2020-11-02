Pak vs Zim: Watch highlights of 2nd ODI in Rawalpindi

Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by six wickets and almost 15 overs to spare in their 2nd ODI in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The match was closer than the scorecard suggests, with the Men in Green a successful review away from losing their fifth wicket and exposing their lower-order batsmen against the Africans' increasingly threatening spin attack.

In case you missed the match on account of it being Sunday and all, don't fret as the generous Pakistan Cricket Board has posted the highlights of the match on its YouTube channel.

The entire match has been squeezed into a 21-minute video, which has been embedded above for your pleasure.

