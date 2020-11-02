Sarfaraz Ahmed's fans come alive as Mohammad Rizwan suffers rare bad day

Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) and Mohammad Rizwan (R)

Sarfaraz Ahmed's fans came alive after the former Pakistan captain hit his 12th first class century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

The irony of the situation was that Mohammad Rizwan, who was the wicket keeper batsman in the second ODI against Zimbabwe on the same day and is his direct rival, faltered as he contributed just a single run and also dropped a catch.

Some fans now believe that Sarfaraz's blitzkrieg could be a sign of his return to form, which could potentially lead to a possible national call-up.

Here is what fans have to say about the situation:

































