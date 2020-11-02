Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani. Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani on Sunday said that other cricket boards should not make irrational judgements about the security in Pakistan without visiting the country.

"You should be here if you want to say anything about security in Pakistan. While sitting thousands miles away one should not make any comments. First you should come here to judge everything available and then you will be free to say something regarding security in the country," he said in a media interaction at Pindi Stadium.

"One cannot cast suspicions over the country’s ability to deliver without touring it. Come to Pakistan and only then you could judge the security here.”

Mukuhlani said the purpose of the Zimbabwe team's tour to Pakistan was to show solidarity in the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) pursuit to revive international cricket.

“We have gone through a phase of isolation so we know how much painful it is. We empathize with the PCB and the cricket family in Pakistan and that’s why we are here.

“Pakistan is very important member of the cricket-playing nations so the return of international cricket to Pakistan is something we dreamt of.”

Mukuhlani further said that the world must acknowledge Pakistan's efforts to resume international cricket.

“It is the duty of world cricket community to acknowledge these efforts. We are really thankful to the PCB for making such wonderful arrangements.”

Pak vs Zim: Come here before you cast suspicions, says ZC chief on security