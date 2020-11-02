Pakistan and England are expected to play a T20I series in January. Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has said that England is likely to send its B team, in place of the main team, to tour Pakistan in January for the proposed three-match T20I series, Daily Jang reported.

Due to a Sri Lanka tour planned for January, the main team will not be visiting Pakistan.



According to unconfirmed reports, the English side will tour Pakistan from January 15 to 20.

Mani said that the purpose of the tour was to eradicate the notion that Pakistan was not a safe country to host cricketing events.

READ: 'Small tour, big impact': Ehsan Mani on England's proposed tour of Pakistan

It is pertinent to mention that a report in the Daily Mail stated that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) intended on sending a "C-team" due to conflicting schedules.

Meanwhile, PCB CEO Wasim Khan, in a virtual meeting, spoke with ECB CEO Tom Harrison over the prospect of the tour.

The ECB is expected to give a confirmation of their participation in the third week of November.



READ: Hard to see how England can say no to Pakistan tour: The Guardian

ECB to send 'B team' for Pakistan tour: report