Pakistan A team to tour New Zealand this month: PCB official

The Pakistan A team will accompany the national team to New Zealand.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided that its A team will accompany the national team to New Zealand for a series comprising of two four-days and five T20s, The News reported on Sunday.

A PCB official said that New Zealand has agreed to host both the teams from November to January.

“A big group of players and officials will travel to New Zealand in November and will have to spend around 14-days in quarantine before they enter a bio secure bubble and start their training before their scheduled matches,” he said.

The PCB has confirmed the itinerary for the senior team which will play two Tests and three T20Is.

The official said that since tours for the Under-19 and A teams are organised on reciprocal basis it had become difficult for the PCB to arrange regular exposure for the upcoming and junior players after the attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in 2009.

He said due to the security situation in Pakistan, other boards were reluctant to send their junior or A team to Pakistan and wanted the PCB to host a return series in the UAE.

“The problem was that whenever the PCB approached other boards to host the junior or A teams for bilateral series it was asked to arrange a return tour in the UAE and this was not cost effective for the board,” the source said.

“That is why our players have not got the required exposure at these levels,” he said.

He said that for the coming tour of New Zealand, the hosts are trying to arrange a tri-series for the A teams.

