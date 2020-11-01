Pak vs Zim: Aleem Dar sets world record for most ODI matches officiated

Aleem Dar

Pakistan's international umpire Aleem Dar on Sunday set the new world record of most ODI matches officiated in by standing in his 210th match.

He achieved the feat by officiating the second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi.

The 52-year-old from Jhang surpassed South Africa's Rudi Koertzen, who has 209 matches to his name.

Dar already holds the record of most matches officiated in Test cricket and also enjoys a hefty lead when all three formats are combined.

The only format he does not hold the world record in is T20Is, where his compatriot Ahsan Raza has the most appearances with 49 - three more than Dar.

