After winning the toss and deciding to bat first in the second ODI in Rawalpindi, Zimbabwe have begun their innings. The live blog updates for the match appear in this thread (page does not refresh automatically).

4-0 after 1 over: Shaheen Afridi bowls the first over, Zimbabwe opener Brian Chari deals with him pretty comfortably.

Line-up: Pakistan have made two changes. Haider Ali replaces Haris Sohail, while Musa Khan comes in for Wahab Riaz. Both incomers are debutants.

Pakistan have a 1-0 lead courtesy their slim win in the 1st ODI, for which they owe everything to Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Afridi.

Team News: Word is that Haris Sohail is out injured and in his place Haider Ali is likely to get his ODI debut.

Pak vs Zim: Live score blog updates for 2nd ODI in Rawalpindi