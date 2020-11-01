Pak vs Zim: Haider Ali likely to make ODI debut in 2nd match

Haider Ali. Photo: File

Pakistan will be looking to wrap up the One-Day International series against Zimbabwe at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday on a surface which is expected to be more batting friendly.

The home team won the first game of the three-match series, part of the ICC World Cup Super League, by 26 runs on Friday at the same venue.

Local lad Haider Ali, a talented young batsman, is likely to make his ODI debut in the second game, replacing the injured Haris Sohail who top-scored for Pakistan on Friday.

This was also the only change to Pakistan’s 15-member squad.

“Haider Ali has been asked to get ready for his debut. Though the final line-up has yet to be finalised, it looks like Haider will replace the injured Haris Sohail,” a team official said on Saturday.

He said Haris was still struggling to regain fitness. “He has been ruled out of only the second ODI; his injury status will be reviewed before the third match,” the official said.

LIVE: Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe second ODI

Wrist spinner Shadab Khan is still struggling with an injury that he received during practice matches in Lahore. “He is still struggling with a thigh problem and playing him will be a big risk,” he said.

With the pitch prepared for the second ODI looking more batting friendly, a high scoring match is expected on Sunday.

“The wicket is a bit friendlier for batting, though seamers will have some say early on with the new ball,” Pindi Stadium’s chief curator Mohammad Ashraf said.

He said there was also nothing wrong with the pitch for the first game that produced 536 runs.

Zimbabwe have some batting issues to deal with. Though their bowling came good on Friday, their top and lower-order batting struggled.

Captain Chamu Chibhabha has already expressed his concern about his team’s failure to cross the line. “From seemingly winning positions, Zimbabwe have now made it a habit of losing matches,” he said.

READ: Babar defends Pakistan's lethargic batting in 1st ODI, says Pindi wicket was 'double pace'

The tourists should have won the first One-Dayer but a batting collapse resulted in their 26-run loss.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has promised fluency in batting. “We were a bit rusty in the first One-Dayer as we were playing an ODI following a year’s break. You will see a marked improvement on Sunday,” he said.

