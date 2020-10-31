Fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar has all his life lobbied for Pakistan cricket team to prioritise tagray, janbaz, dilwalay players who could inflict on the opponents his proverbial phainta.

It has always been perceived that Akhtar, with his array of heavy Urdu adjectives, lobbies for players who could play the leadership role.

However, the Rawalpindi Express' latest remarks regarding Mohammad Rizwan will leave you puzzled as he appears to be telling the feisty wicketkeeper to stay within his role and "not act as captain".

"Rizwan needs to speak less and not act as captain behind the stumps," Akhtar is reportedly quoted as saying in a show on PTV Sports following Pakistan's win over Zimbabwe in 1st ODI.

"He (Rizwan) will be the captain in times to come but for now he needs to stop giving too many instructions to bowlers about where to bowl.

"Just tell him about what the batsman is trying to do and leave the rest to the bowler."

Akhtar further said that Rizwan's communication with the bowlers "was very awkward and made me extremely uncomfortable".

"Also, without crowd noise these things get amplified when you are listening on television," he added.

Shoaib Akhtar wants Mohammad Rizwan to zip it and be less of a leader