Pak vs Zim: Babar Azam defends batters, says Pindi wicket was 'double pace'

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has admitted that his team were rusty in Friday's slim win over Zimbabwe, having not played the format for over a year, but vowed to do better in the remaining matches of the series.

"We were rusty as we were playing ODI cricket after a year so benefit (sic) should be given to the players," Azam said in a post-match interview.

"We need a few adjustments, which you will see in the upcoming matches."

Pakistan, batting first, only managed to post 281 runs on the board, and it was largely due to the batsmen's lethargic batting early in the innings. Imam-ul-Haq was the primary culprit, taking 75 balls for his 58.

However, Azam defended him and others, saying that as flat as the wicket had seemed, it also had 'double pace'.

"At the start of the innings, the wicket was a bit 'double pace'," he revealed. "The ball was not coming on to the bat every time. That leaves a bit of doubt as to what shot you should play."





