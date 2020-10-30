PCB ask owners to pay up PSL 2021 franchise fees by November 10

Franchise owners and captains pose for the cameras with squash legend Jahangir Khan and Ehsan Mani before PSL 2020: Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has requested Pakistan Super League (PSL) team owners to pay the franchise fee for the PSL 2021 by November 10, Daily Express reported on Saturday.

However, due to the troubling financial issues caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the franchises have asked for more time.



In an "open, honest and amicable discussion", the owners were presented with a new financial model where they will be given 90 percent share from their commercial contracts, Express reported.

Furthermore, the fixed dollar exchange rate, which was formerly at Rs 138, has been changed to Rs 155, whereas, the franchises owners' requested rate was Rs 104.

It is pertinent to mention that the PCB and six PSL franchises have been at loggerheads over the league's financial model - a disagreement that nearly escalated into an all-out legal battle until the franchises accepted the PCB's offer to return to the table.

