ECB CEO Tom Harrison (L) and PCB CEO Wasim Khan (R).

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan and CEO of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Tom Harrison discussed, via virtual meeting, the prospect of the English team touring Pakistan.

According to sources, the English side is expected to play three T20I matches in Lahore between January 15 and 20, adding that there is a greater possibility for the side to visit Pakistan for the first time since 2005.

The ECB is expected to give a confirmation of their participation in the third week of November.

Wasim, who was in Birmingham, told Harrison about the importance of the series to which he received a positive response but the ECB chief requested for more time in order to discuss the proposed tour with other board officials along with the government.

READ: England may send 'C-team' to 'goodwill tour' of Pakistan due to scheduling conflicts: report

PCB, ECB chiefs discuss England's proposed tour of Pakistan