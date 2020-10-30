Live score: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Match Updates

Zimbabwe's pursuit of the 281-run target set by Pakistan is underway at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Live updates of the match appear in this thread (page doesn't refresh automatically). The match can be seen live here:

29-2 after 5 overs: And just when it seemed the storm had bene weathered, it comes back in the form of Afridi, who does not get an lbw decision one ball so bowls out Chibhabha off an inside edge the next.

Brendan Taylor walks in.

28-1 after 4 overs. Chibhabha and Craig Ervine now look comfortable after having weathered the early storm.

20-1 after 3 overs:

14-1 after 2 overs: Haris Rauf gets slapped for a four off the first ball of his ODI career. He then bowls a couple of outrageous outswingers. Ball's doing all kinds of tricks and it can be extremely difficult for the Africans to survive this opening spell. However, Chibhabha manages to hit another pretty shot for four. Eventful first over by Rauf.

2-1 after 1 over: Afridi bowls out Chari with a beautiful inswinger. With four slips waiting, he then bowls another few beauties.

0-0 Zimbabwe openers Brian Chari and captain Chimu Chibhabha are at the crease to face Shaheen Afridi.

Story at the innings break: Despite opener Imam-ul-Haq (58 off 75) and Haris Sohail's (71 off 82) super-slow innings in the middle-order that were more appropriate for Test cricket, Pakistan have managed to set a modest 281-run target for Zimbabwe.



The pair batted at snail's pace, failed to rotated the strike and when the hard work was done, got dismissed against a Zimbabwe side that bowled with great discipline. While Sohail at least accelerated late, Imam made no such comebacks and set tone for a stop-start innings that put the pressure on lower order. It needed a late Imad Wasim cameo to save Pakistan's blushes.

280-8 after 50 overs: Just four off the final over. Imad Wasim 34 (26), Shaheen Afridi 8 (5)

276-8 after 49 overs:

261-8 after 48 overs: Wahab Riaz run out. Shaheen Afridi is in.

250-7 after 47 overs: Faheem Ashraf (23 off 16) is caught at the boundary. And that might dampen the expectations a bit. Wahab Riaz is in.

247-6 after 46 overs: 280+ is on!

233-6 after 45 overs:

224-6 after 44 overs: Imad Wasim survives a caught-behind appeal. He was given out but reviewed and earned the reprieve.

Later, Sikandar Raza bowls a no-ball and Wasim punishes him for a six.

211-6 after 43 over: Just four runs off it.

207-6 after 42 overs: Another caught behind. Haris Sohail walks back, having done all the hard work and contributed ad 82-ball 71.

It's over toe Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf now. After that, it's tail.

201-5 after 41 overs: Iftikhar Ahmed (12 off 14) goes for a cut shot and nicks one back to the keeper. Second wicket for Chisoro.

Meanwhile, Haris Sohail, not the fittest cat out there, has a cramp and is getting treatment. Later in the over, he hits a four while hobbling as Pakistan bring up their 200.

191-4 after 40 overs: Finally a big over for the famished Sohail, who hits two 4s and a 6 off back-to-back deliveries. 16 off it. Sohail suddenly has 61 off 75, which doesn't look bad.

175-4 after 39 overs: Tendai Chisoro gives away just two. Best case scenario here looks like a 260 - a very gettable target in modern game even for Zimbabwe.

173-4 after 38 overs:

Haris Sohail 45 (71), Iftikhar Ahmed 8 (5)

169-4 after 37 overs: Mohammad Rizwan (14 off 29) with a big heave, misses it and gets his stumps disturbed. Iftikhar Ahmed walks in and hits a six off the third ball he faces. Much more of the same is needed.



157-3 after 35 overs: This is almost painful viewing.



153-3 after 34 overs: Speaking of Muzarabani, he's back in the attack and again causing problems with the bounce.

Haris Sohail 38 (58), Mohammad Rizwan 10 (23)

151-3 after 33 overs: On the first ball, Sohail comes down the track and gives it a whack and almost gets caught at the boundary as Carl Mumba leaps but the ball is a little too high. Had it been Muzarabani, Sohail would have been a goner. The rest of the over is quiet.

144-3 after 32 overs:

140-3 after 31 overs: A single run from the over. Pakistan fans are super frustrated.

139-3 after 30 overs: 20 overs remaining and Pakistan need to show some urgency right about now. Sohail and Mohammad Rizwan at the crease.

134-3 after 29 overs:

126-3 after 28 overs: This is batting at snail's pace.

124-3 after 27 overs:

121-3 after 26 overs: This is weirdest situation ever. Massive miscommunication leads to both batters running at the batting end. Sohail runs hard, Imam dives as both get back in almost at the same time. However, the run out takes place at the other end. Who is out is what the umpires are taking their time to figure out.

After almost five minutes of discussions, Imam (58 off 75) is adjudged out. Sohail survives.

118-2 after 25 overs: Run rate 4.72

112-2 after 24 overs:

109-2 after 23 overs: Imam completes his 50 with a much-needed boundary. It comes off 64 balls. It started on the slower side but he's picking up pace now. Meanwhile, Brendan Taylor drops Sohail behind the wicket.

104-2 after 22 overs: Another quiet one. Just 3 off it.

101-2 after 21 overs: Just 2 from the over. Wesley Madhevere and Sikandar Raza are rushing and being very accurate, offering very little even to an excellent spin player such as Sohail.

99-2 after 20 overs: Spin is on from both the ends. This should be easy for Imam and Sohail.

91-2 after 18 overs: The 6'8 Muzarabani gets extra bounce and that does Azam (19 off 18) who nicks one back to the keeper. Muzarabani could be a handful in this series. He also troubles new man Haris Sohail with multiple deliveries that jump at the lefty whose natural tendency is to crouch a little.

88-1 after 17 overs: Imam 42 (55), Azam 19 (17)

82-1 after 16 overs: The mandatory drinks break!

76-1 after 15 overs: Imam 38 (51), Azam 12 (9)

SOCIAL: For those wondering how tall Blessing Muzarabani is:

So, so tall but still three inches shy of our Mohammad Irfan.

66-1 after 14 overs.

61-1 after 13 overs: Surprise, surprise! Azam comes and boundaries follow. Two in this over. One a trademark Babar Azam cover drive and the other through the on side.

52-1 after 12 overs:

47-0 after 11 overs: Abid Ali 21 (30) is out lbw. Captain Babar Azam joins in.



41-0 after 10 overs:

35-0 after 9 overs: Imam 16 (27), Abid also 16 (27)

34-0 after 8 overs: 6 runs off the very tall Blessing Muzarabani's first over.

29-0 after 7 overs:

28-0 after 6 overs:

22-0 after 5 overs: Imam cops one on the pad. Zimbabwe take review and the lefty barely survives as the ball, though in line, was a bit high.

17-0 after 4 overs: 11 off the over as Imam finally finds a boundary and some runs.

8 after 3 overs: Just 1 from Richard Ngarava's 2nd over. Imam has a mere 2 runs from 12 balls.

7-0 after 2 overs: Abid Ali hits the first boundary of the series.

2-0 after 1 over: Quietish and cautious start for the hosts.

0-0 Imam-ul-Haq and Abid Ali are at the crease.

Team news: Fakhar Zaman has been left out. Abid Ali plays instead. Haris Rauf gets his ODI debut.

Match preview: An unnecessarily honest preview as Fakhar Zaman’s beloved Zimbabwe come to town

Line-ups:





