CAS accept PCB's request to have virtual hearing of Umar Akmal's case

Umar Amal. Photo: AFP

Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) request for a virtual hearing of Umar Akmal’s case.



The hearing is expected to take place in December.

Akmal was in favour of a public hearing of his case, but it was not granted while PCB’s request, last month, of a hearing outside Switzerland was rejected.

It is pertinent to mention that the batsman was slapped with a three-year suspension, by PCB's Disciplinary Panel, for not reporting approaches by corrupt elements.

Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, reduced that ban to 18 months to which the PCB has filed an appeal while Akmal has appealed for further reduction in his suspension.

