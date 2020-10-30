Ehsan Mani unlikely to extend contract, wants Wasim Khan to stay: report

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. Photo: File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani will not extend his contract and in turn will return to England once his three-year tenure ends in September next year.

Mani, however, is looking to extend PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan’s contract in a bid to pursue the Board’s unaccomplished plans.

These plans include the England and Australia cricket team's tour of Pakistan and hosting an International Cricket Council (ICC) event.

It is pertinent to mention that Wasim's family shifted back to Birmingham after spending a few months in Lahore, so the decision could go either way.

Furthermore, the CEO confirmed that preliminary talks on a new agreement have been held with Mani but no formal offer has been made to him yet.

