Pak vs Zim: We’ll treat Zimbabwe like England, Australia, says Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has explained why the team management opted for a blend of seniors and juniors for the 1st ODI against Zimbabwe instead of picking a completely new and unproven side that could, on paper, make the sides more even and the series competitive.

Much to the disappointment of fans, youngsters such as Abdullah Shafique and Haider Ali were amiss as the side for the opening ODI was announced on Thursday, with critics claiming that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq made the safer choice.

Azam, though, in a virtual press talk today, was adamant that the current version of the Zimbabwe side are better than the one they shellacked 5-0 back in 2018.

“The Zimbabwe team that we played in 2018 was different,” he said, trying to justify the experienced roster named. “The one that is here is different and has experienced played.”

The flamboyant opening batsman maintained that Zimbabwe are good enough to command their respect.

“No matter what the team is, you cannot relax and take easy,” he said. “We plan on playing the same way we would have against England or Australia. This is what we’ve told to the boys that give your 110 percent.”

