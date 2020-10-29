PCB CEO Wasim Khan. Photo: File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan will be offered an extension to his contract, a PCB source said.

According to the source, Wasim is set to be offered a two-year extension and initial talks between the chief and Board are already in place.

As of now Wasim has a three-year contract with the PCB, which is valid until February 2022.

The board will have to make a decision when only 12 months of his contract will remain and as per Wasim's contract, he will have to decide by January after which the PCB will formally offer him a contract.

READ: Ehsan Mani not likely to extend contract with PCB

Wasim Khan to be offered two-year contract extension: source