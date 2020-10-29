Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Shadab Khan to miss 1st ODI due to injury

Shadab Khan. Photo: File

As expected, Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan will miss the opening match of the ODI series against Zimbabwe on Friday due to an injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board's medical board confirmed in Wednesday.



According to the press release, Shadab felt stiffness in his left upper-leg during the first intra-squad warm-up match on October 23 in Lahore which prevented him to practice in the second warm-up match.

He will now undergo treatment and an update in this regard will be provided ahead of the second ODI.

