South African delegation to review arrangements in Pakistan ahead of series

A four-member inspection team of Cricket South Africa (CSA) will arrive in Pakistan to review security and 'biosecure' arrangements in Pakistan ahead of the Proteas' proposed tour of the country.

The visiting delegation will also watch one match of the upcoming limited-overs series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi.

Reliable sources have confirmed to Geo Super that the CSA inspection team, headed CSA's Cricket Operation Manager Mike Gajjar, will arrive in Islamabad on Monday morning.

The visiting delegation will also include South Africa Players Association representative Stephen Craig Cook, CSA’s security consultant Rory Steyn and South Africa’s team security manager Mohamed Zunaid Wadee.

They’ll also visit Karachi and Lahore after meeting officials in Islamabad.

“They inspection team will observe bio-secure and security arrangements, besides attending security meetings in Pakistan for the proposed tour of South Africa team to Pakistan,” the source said.

The South African team is scheduled to visit Pakistan in early 2021, with first Test planned in Karachi from January 26.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s director international cricket operation, Zakir Khan, will brief the visiting delegation.

