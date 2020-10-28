Zalmi's Mohammad Akram confirms talks with PCB for chief selector role

Peshawar Zalmi director Wasim Khan. Photo: File

Peshawar Zalmi director (cricket) Mohammad Akram on Tuesday said that he is in touch with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the vacant role of chief selector, Daily Jang reported.

The position is up for grabs after head coach Misbah-ul-Haq announced that he would relinquish the role on November 30 after naming his final two squads - for Zimbabwe home series and New Zealand tour - as chief selector.

Akram said that he would leave his post with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise once he joined the post.

"Besides me, the board is in talks with other people as well. My work with Peshawar Zalmi is going well but I will leave the post when I will work with the PCB," he said.



It is pertinent to mention that pace legend Shoaib Akhtar predicted that Akram was most likely to take the seat.

