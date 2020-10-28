U-19 coach Ijaz Ahmed to also lead Pakistan Shaheens on New Zealand tour

Ijaz Ahmed. Photo: File

Pakistan cricket Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed has been tasked to head the Pakistan Shaheens when the side will accompany the national team for its tour New Zealand in December.

Besides Ijaz, the coaching staff also includes Iftikhar Anjum and Mohtashim Rasheed.

It is pertinent to mention that the staff will not include coaches from the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) simply because the Under-19 team currently has no imminent series to prepare for.



The Shaheens, who will play two four-days and five T20s, will see some new domestic performers while players from either side of the teams will be available for selection.



The national team, along with the Shaheens, will depart for New Zealand on November 23 and spend 14 days in quarantine in Lincoln.



