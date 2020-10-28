Pak vs Zim: Have a chance against 'very strong' Pakistan side: Medhevere

Wesley Medhevere. Photo: File

Zimbabwe all-rounder youth Wesley Medhevere on Tuesday expressed confidence over his team's chances to defeat Pakistan as the first ODI match is set to begin on Friday.

In a virtual interaction with the local media in Islamabad, the 20-year-old said that the Chevrons were could dominate the hosts "on any given day".

“We can beat any team on any given day. We have beaten Pakistan in the past, so it all depends on how things turn out on a particular day. You can’t predict anything before the start of the series or a match.”

He said Zimbabwe had a strong chance of winning the match but admitted that the opposition is "very strong".

"Pakistan is definitely a very strong team at home but we have the ability to upset them. It all depends on that particular day."

“We have faced a challenge and that is to qualify directly to the 2023 World Cup. All are focused to give their best and win matches here. I am sure we have a chance against Pakistan.”

READ: Fakhar Zaman won't rule out world record attempt against favourite opponents Zimbabwe

Furthermore, Medhevere said that sharing the dressing room with his childhood heroes was a dream of his.

“Raza Butt, Chamu Chibhabha and Sean Williams are the one I watched and wanted to play with them during my early days of cricket and here I am with them now.”

When asked about his experience in Pakistan so far, the youngster gave positive remarks.

"It is a lovely place as I am here for the first time and I liked what we have seen so far and people are forthcoming. We had a good time during practice sessions while staying in quarantine.”

The young all-rounder, who has a healthy average of 43 runs per innings in his three matches he has played so far, said he wanted to contribute both with bat and ball.

“All depends on whom the coaches pick to play in the series. If given opportunity I will try to put in my best to shine with both bat and ball.”

READ: Possible world record on offer as Pindi Stadium set to host 6 matches in 12 days





Pak vs Zim: Have a chance against 'very strong' Pakistan side: Medhevere