Hasan Ali wants to go back to being pre-injury Hasan Ali

Fast bowler Hassan Ali has set his sights on becoming the same bowler he used to be before a series of injuries derailed his international career.



The 26-year-old came into the limelight after a superb display in 2017's edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He was soon inducted into the national team and became the best bowler in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 – that Pakistan won after beating India in the final.



It was after the ICC World Cup 2019 which saw a tumultuous career as his injuries, consisting of multiple rib fractures and back problems, kept him away from the sport for majority of the second-half of the year.

His comeback in the PSL 2020 was short-lived as he was injured once more after the league was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"My time away from cricket was very tough and frustrating for me but, I worked hard. I told myself that I’ll have to fight to bring myself out of this problem," he said.

Hasan, on Tuesday, bowled around 21 overs for his domestic team Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Sindh and took three wickets for 40 runs.

The bowler has said that he is regaining his lost rhythm and hopes of making a comeback in the national team.

"I am feeling good to be back. My body is feeling comfortable and I am regaining my rhythm. I will continue to do the hard work and be the same cricketer that I used to be in initial days of my career. I am eagerly waiting for a recall to Pakistan side."

Furthermore, he said that his injury did not deter him from doing his signature celebration style.

