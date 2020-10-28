Ex-Pakistan cricketers Asif Mujtaba, Jalaluddin land jobs with USA Cricket

Jalaluddin (L) and Asif Mujtaba (R).

Former cricketers Asif Mujtaba and Jalaluddin have been appointed as USA’s women’s youth coach and zonal selector for the south west zone respectively, USA Cricket announced in a press release.

Jalaluddin, who was the first to claim a hat-trick in the ODI format, will be responsible for selecting the men's seniors and youth teams.

It is pertinent to mention that Jalaluddin had applied for the position of bowling coach in Pakistan cricket but was left disgruntled after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not process his application.

Mujtaba will be responsible for identifying and developing young female cricketers, building a junior squad of players and act as assistant coach to the Women’s National Team.

Meanwhile, USA Cricket has appointed Kevin Darlington as the men’s youth coach.

