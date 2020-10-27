Pak vs Zim: Fakhar Zaman had an exceptionally outstanding series against Zimbabwe the last time these two met back in 2018.

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has not ruled out targeting a world record individual score in the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe - the side he has an unreal average of 257.5.

In the summer of 2018, Zaman was part of the Pakistan side that toured Zimbabwe, where he became as ruthlessly dominant as any batsman has ever been, amassing 515 runs in five outings against their hosts and only got out twice.

The highlight of his exploits was his 210 not out, which broke Saeed Anwar's Pakistan-best record of 194.

READ: 'We've beaten Pakistan before, we can again': Zimbabwe captain Chibhabha

Ahead of the ODI series, Zaman, who is back in form thanks to a successful National T20 Cup, was asked if he would want to target a world record innings since his favourite opponents are in town.

To this, he replied: "As far as Zimbabwe are concerned, I will try my best to play as long as possible and score as much as possible. Then, of course, if it's your day you can do anything.

"I cannot say [with certainty] that I will set some world record but you can always try and then if it's my day, anything is possible."

Zaman's historic double hundred, the only one till date by a Pakistani, was still only the fifth-highest individual score in ODI cricket.

The record of highest individual score (264) in ODIs is held by India's run machine Rohit Sharma.

READ: West Indies openers break Fakhar-Imam’s record of highest first-wicket partnership

Pak vs Zim: Fakhar Zaman won't rule out world record attempt in ODI series