Pakistan and Zimbabwe cricketers take Covid-19 tests after their arrival in Islamabad. Photo: AFP

All 107 cricketers and player support staff of Pakistan and Zimbabwe on Tuesday returned negative Covid-19 tests.

According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the participants are now placed in a bio-secure bubble where they can interact with each other.

The cricketers will also begin training in Pindi Stadium from today.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe are scheduled to face each other, first in an ODI series in Rawalpindi from October 30 and later in a T20I series in Lahore from November 7.



READ: Pak vs Zim: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan target aggressive cricket

Pak vs Zim: Cricketers, staff all test negative ahead of 1st ODI