Really privileged to be coming back to Pakistan: Ben Dunk

Australia batsman Ben Dunk has aimed to lift the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 trophy when he will return to play the remaining matches for Lahore Qalandars next month.

In an exclusive interview with Geo Super, Dunk said that the remaining PSL 2020 matches will provide fans with much needed entertainment amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I'm really privileged to be coming back to Pakistan and playing these finals. I really hope that we perform well but more importantly that we provide you guys, sitting at home, who have had a tough last seven or eight months, some entertainment," he said.



The batsman, who is known for blowing bubbles on the pitch, said that he is looking forward to continuing with the same momentum.

"We had some really good momentum going. I'm hopeful and optimistic that we can get back. I can play some really good cricket along with the other guys," he said.

"I know that the Qalandars probably haven't had as much success in previous years as they would've liked but we're well on our way; we just need to play some good cricket in November."



The Aussie also lauded Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hafeez for their performance in the recently concluded National T20 Cup.

Dunk, who posted 93 runs against Quetta Gladiators and 99* against Karachi Kings, is aiming for three figures.

"I'd love to get three figures and it'd be pretty special to get three figures in the final. That would be a pretty amazing but like I said, most important for me is that we get the wind," he said.

"Lahore hasn't played any finals before, so it's gonna be new experience for the franchise and for the team. It's going to be really exciting and I can't wait to get back over there and be a part of it."

Furthermore, the 33-year-old said that he does not like "losing respectfully" and would much rather attempt for a win.

"I don't like respectable losses. I think, they're a bit of a cop out. You know, you're better off if you're going to lose in a way that you could potentially win. I really don't like if you're chasing 180 getting to 140 or 150, but never looking like you're going to win, give yourself a chance to win the game first, and then see," he said.

He also lauded the Qalandars’ player development program saying that it was very rare to see a franchise doing something for players beyond the group of 15 who are signed to play for them for the season.

Dunk, in particular, was impressed with the rise of fast bowler Haris Rauf.

"They created this pathway where guys are coming from obscure backgrounds and going on to play for Pakistan which is every young child's dream. I was really fortunate to see the rise of Haris Rauf in Australia with the Melbourne stars. It really is just an amazing story."

"The Melbourne stars has a rich history of getting overseas players, we've had Dale Steyn, Kevin Peterson, Luke Wright, you know, guys who are really experienced cricketers and have played a lot of cricket. But watching Haris, who had not played much cricket, was pretty clear that he was really special,” he said.

He also praised his experience of playing in Pakistan adding that the termed spectators were knowledgeable.

"The tournament is of an amazing standard. To play with players of that caliber in their own conditions at home is always a really good challenge. Although there won't be any spectator in person but they'll be able to watch on TV and hopefully I can give them some joy after," he said.

