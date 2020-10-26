Warwickshire, Leicestershire could visit Pakistan in March 2021: report

Pakistan Shaheens is expected to play against two English county teams. Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning a triangular series for Pakistan Shaheens’ (formerly known as Pakistan A) against two county teams in March next year.

Reliable sources have confirmed to Geo Super that the PCB is in discussions with two counties for the tour.

The visiting sides, if all goes according to plan, will also play a number of matches against Pakistan’s domestic T20 champions and winners of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

"The PCB is in discussions with Warwickshire and Leicestershire counties for the tour in March. Both the counties are also interested in having their pre-season camps in Pakistan," the source said.

"The discussions are quite positive and the proposal is to have them in Pakistan around the third week of March."

Both the county teams will play a triangular tournament along involving the Shaheens, which will comprise Pakistan’s fringe players and top performers of domestic tournaments.

"Pakistan’s national squad is also likely to tour South Africa in late March. So the tour by the county teams will keep players busy with quality cricket," the source said,

"We are also in the process of finalising more cricket to test our bench strength and the Shaheen’s future cricket program will be decided very soon."

In early 2020, Pakistan had hosted the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), led by Kumar Sangakkara, which included several of England’s county players.

