Nasir Jamshed. Photo: AFP

Disgraced cricketer Nasir Jamshed has appealed to England's Home Office against his deportation from the country as his jail sentence has been extended, Daily Jang reported.

According to his spouse Dr Sumera Afzal, Jamshed will remain in jail despite the expiration of his sentence on October 21.

As per England law, a non-citizen is not allowed to stay if their sentence exceeds more than 12 months. While his own sentence was of 17 months, he was able to stay on the basis of a spousal visa.

However, a longer sentence could see him deported and potentially plead his case in Pakistan.

In a bid to remain in England, he has also applied for an immigration bail through his lawyer.

In February, Jamshed, along with two other accomplices Yousaf Anwar and Mohammad Ijaz, had confessed of conspiring to offer bribes to professional cricket players during at least two events, including the Pakistan Super League.

Jamshed, Anwar and Ijaz were sentenced to 17 months, 3 years and 4 months, and 2 years and 6 months respectively.

READ: Nasir Jamshed, accomplices sentenced to jail in UK for fixing PSL, BPL matches

Jailed cricketer Nasir Jamshed appeals against deportation from England