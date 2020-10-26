Pak vs Zim: Injured Shadab Khan to miss first ODI in Pindi on Friday

Monday Oct 26, 2020
Pakistan's limited-overs vice-captain Shadab Khan could miss the first ODI against Zimbabwe, which is scheduled to be played on Friday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.
According to media reports, the 22-year-old on Sunday experienced a strain in his left leg and also missed the second intra-squad practice match in Lahore.
Although the PCB is yet to make any announcement in this regard, the leg-spin all-rounder's participation in the match is reportedly in jeopardy.
The first ODI between the Africans and the hosts is scheduled to kick off at noon.